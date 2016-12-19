Azerbaijan and France ink MoU on inter-regional cooperation

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of interregional cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Economy, memo was signed by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and delegate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France, Secretary General of the National Commission on Decentralized Cooperation Bertrand Faure.

The memorandum provides for deepening of relations in various fields of inter-regional cooperation between the countries. According to document, with a view to the development of interregional and decentralized cooperation, as well as control over the cooperation in various fields, the sides will create the management committee, which will be co-chaired by representatives authorized the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France.

During the signing ceremony, Sh. Mustafayev stressed that interregional relations are one of the important directions of the Azerbaijani-French cooperation: "The document signed today will play an important role in expanding the Azerbaijan-France relations and inter-regional cooperation. In the framework of the French delegation’s visit to our country Ganja hosts the traditional International festival of viticulture and wine production, which contributes to the strengthening of relations between the business people and development of viticulture, exchange of experience in this industry. France has extensive experience in the field of viticulture. Azerbaijani wines are also known in the world. Azerbaijan is diversifying the non-oil sector, and such traditional viticulture industries is a priority."