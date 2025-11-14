Azerbaijan and Brazil sign agreement on customs cooperation

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee and the Customs Administration of Brazil's Federal Revenue Service have signed an intergovernmental "Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters" in Manaus, Report informs.

According to the State Customs Committee, the agreement was signed by Committee Chairman Shahin Baghirov, and the head of Brazil's Customs Administration, Fabiano Coelho.

The document aims to expand bilateral cooperation in customs affairs, facilitate trade, improve the efficiency of customs control, and strengthen the security of the international trade–supply chain.

The agreement provides for mutual assistance in customs matters, the creation of mechanisms for preventing and investigating violations, information and experience exchange between customs bodies, and the deepening of technical cooperation. It also envisions collaboration in applying advanced management and control methods and improving customs procedures.