Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months
- 13 November, 2025
- 14:36
The volume of preferential loans to women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan from January through October 2025 through the Business Development Fund amounted to 27.9 million manats ($16.411 million), Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at a joint meeting of the relevant committees of the parliament during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2026, Report informs.
According to the deputy minister, the fund financed 498 investment projects for women entrepreneurs during the reporting period.
The financing created the opportunity to generate 367 new jobs.
