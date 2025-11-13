Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    Business
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 14:36
    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    The volume of preferential loans to women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan from January through October 2025 through the Business Development Fund amounted to 27.9 million manats ($16.411 million), Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at a joint meeting of the relevant committees of the parliament during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2026, Report informs.

    According to the deputy minister, the fund financed 498 investment projects for women entrepreneurs during the reporting period.

    The financing created the opportunity to generate 367 new jobs.

    Azerbaijan women entrepreneurs Samad Bashirli
    Azərbaycan Biznesinin İnkişafı Fondu 10 ayda qadınlara 28 milyon manat güzəştli kredit ayırıb
    Фонд развития бизнеса за 10 месяцев направил 28 млн манатов на кредитование женщин-предпринимателей

    Latest News

    15:14

    Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritage

    Culture
    14:59

    Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

    Other countries
    14:58

    Geladze: All key fragments of Turkish Air Force plane that crashed in Georgia have been found

    Region
    14:54

    Georgia crash: Turkish C-130 passed scheduled check a month earlier

    Region
    14:42
    Photo

    Office of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens in Baku – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    14:40

    Number of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan reaches 39

    Other
    14:36

    Azerbaijan allocates $16.4M for lending to women entrepreneurs over 10 months

    Business
    14:26

    Ramin Mammadov comments on opening of Baku Office of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church

    Religion
    14:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan presents smart and green urban model at COP30 in Brazil

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed