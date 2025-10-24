Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Asror Norov: Uzbekistan strengthening innovative co-op with Turkic countries

    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:52
    Asror Norov: Uzbekistan strengthening innovative co-op with Turkic countries

    Uzbekistan is actively working to strengthen cooperation with the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the areas of industry, technology, innovation, and science, Asror Norov, executive director of the Agency of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan, said at the 2nd meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the OTS countries in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the country has already achieved tangible results in developing its innovation infrastructure. "In just one year, four technology parks and three investment funds have launched operations in Uzbekistan.

    Thanks to this, Uzbekistan rose to 79th place in the Global Innovation Index 2025, improving its position by four notches compared to last year. Among the OTS countries, we occupy a leading position," he emphasized.

    Norov emphasized that these achievements reflect the country's growing domestic potential for economic and technological integration.

    OTS Uzbekistan cooperation
    Özbəkistan rəsmisi: "TDT üzvləri ilə əlaqələrin inkişafına dəstək verən istiqamətləri nəzərdən keçiririk"
    Асрор Норов: Узбекистан укрепляет инновационное сотрудничество с тюркскими странами

