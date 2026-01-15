Anglo Asian Mining increased gold production in Azerbaijan by 1.7 times in 2025

British company Anglo Asian Mining (AAM, which develops gold deposits in Azerbaijan) produced 25,061 ounces of gold in 2025, a 1.7-fold increase from 2024, Report informs referring to the company.

Gold production in 2025 is in line with the lower bound of the updated annual forecast of 25,000-28,000 ounces.

Silver production during this period amounted to 153,332 ounces (a 5.4-fold increase).

Copper production of 7,915 tonnes was lower than the revised guidance of 8,100 to 9,000 tonnes due to maintenance of the Demirli ball mill which restricted ore throughput. Some 4,787 tons of copper were mined from the Gadabay deposit, and 3,128 tons from the Demirli deposit.

In 2025, the company sold 19,631 ounces of gold bars on global markets (an increase of 28.7%) at an average price of $3,441 per ounce (in 2024, the company sold gold bars at an average price of $2,432 per ounce), the statement reads.

During the reporting period, AAM produced 23,148 tons of copper concentrate (an increase of 12.5 times), of which it sold 20,317 tons (an increase of 13.5 times) for $47.3 million (an increase of 16.9 times).

The company also notes that as of December 31, it had debt of $27.6 million and net cash of $2.5 million. Unsold gold dore and copper concentrate inventories amounted to $37.7 million as of December 31, 2025. These inventories include concentrate containing 2,457 tons of copper valued at $12,504 per ton.

"We were disappointed to slightly miss our copper production guidance as a result of the maintenance required to the Demirli ball mill. However, this was offset by excellent sales and favourable metal prices. I was especially pleased with our cash performance and that we closed the year with net cash. This turnaround in net debt in 2025 has been a remarkable achievement.

"We enter the year in a very strong position. Demirli and Gilar are now both operating in line with our expectations and metal prices remain favourable. We are also making encouraging progress at our exciting copper growth projects, the Xarxar and Garadag deposits. I look forward to reporting on our progress throughout the rest of the year," said Reza Vaziri, CEO of Anglo Asian Mining.