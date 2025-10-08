Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    ADB: Azerbaijan's SME sector becoming pillar of green economy

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 11:43
    ADB: Azerbaijan's SME sector becoming pillar of green economy

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan, continues its efforts to strengthen the potential of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and expand their access to green finance and investment opportunities, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal said on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    The director noted that these priorities are reflected in the Baku Climate Coalition Declaration: "Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) has played a valuable role in this process. To support the implementation of commitments, ADB and KOBIA have already taken several concrete steps. Last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the green transition, confirming our support for the Coalition."

    Durrani-Jamal emphasized that the cooperation focuses on three key areas: supporting SMEs in implementing green initiatives; strengthening their institutional and technical capacity; and improving access to green finance and the regulatory environment for SME development.

    "We are confident that with the right support, partnerships, and policy framework, SMEs can become not only drivers of economic resilience but also key contributors to a more sustainable future for all communities," the official concluded.

