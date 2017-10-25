 Top
    A company with capital of 30 mln AZN established in Azerbaijan

    The company is involved in processing of tobacco© Report

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Azərtütün” LLC, owner of tobacco processing plant which was inaugurated by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev this year in Zagatala, started operation with authorized capital of 30 111 978 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Taxes.

    The company was officially registered on July 17, 2017. The legal address is Baku, Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 35 (quarter 1033) the legal representative is Fazil Rustamov.

    A board consisting of three persons Najmaddin Sofiyev, Hidayat Sultanov and Mahammadali Efendiyev is managing the company. 

