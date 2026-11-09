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    Turkish singer Sertab Erener prepares song 'One Home' for COP31

    Art
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 13:43
    Turkish singer Sertab Erener prepares song 'One Home' for COP31

    Famous Turkish singer Sertab Erener has prepared a song titled "One Home" for the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Report informs.

    COP31 President, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye Murat Kurum shared the composition performed by the singer on his social media page.

    The minister highly appreciated the support of climate diplomacy through music.

    "One world, one home, one sky, one hope, one voice. From the foot of the Taurus Mountains, we deliver a powerful message to the highest level of global climate diplomacy. I thank our dear artist Sertab Erener for supporting COP31 with her song," he wrote.

    The composition "One Home", dedicated to protecting the environment and the planet, is designed to draw the international community's attention to the threats caused by climate change. The text of the song emphasizes the importance of preserving nature, forests, and oceans, as well as responsibility for the planet's future before upcoming generations.

    COP31 Climate week
    Video
    Türkiyə COP31 üçün xüsusi mahnı təqdim edib
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    Турция представила песню "Общий дом" для COP31
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