State Musical Theatre to stage Robert Sturua's play

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The spectacle staged by the world-known Georgian director, Public Artist of USSR Robert Sturua will be staged at the Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre.

Report was told from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan. The spectacle will be premiered as part of the tour to Azerbaijan of the Tbilisi National Theatre named after Shota Rustaveli.

Terrence McNally's play Maria Callas - Master Class will be presented to Azerbaijani theater viewers on November 14 and 15 at 19:00.

The tour will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

Tickets can be purchased in the ticket-offices of all theaters in Baku city and 'ASAN Service' facilities.