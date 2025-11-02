Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    "Secret of Water" pantomime performance presented at Stone Chronicle Museum

    Art
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 11:57
    Secret of Water pantomime performance presented at Stone Chronicle Museum

    The pantomime performance "The Secret of Water", specially prepared for the "Flight to Baku. Art Weekend: Feel the Future NOW" fine arts festival, has been presented at the Stone Chronicle Museum, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The initiator of the "Art Weekend" project, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, attended the event and watched the stage performance.

    The performance revolves around the theme of water, chosen as the main element of this year's folk art festival. Authored by People's Artist and pantomime actor Parviz Mammadrzayev, the production portrays the eternal bond between humans and water.

    In addition to Parviz Mammadrzayev, seven actors took part in the performance, which silently yet powerfully conveys humanity's enduring quest for water - the source of life.

    The project aims to present Baku as a global cultural capital - a city that unites tradition and modernity, embraces diverse ideas, and inspires future generations.

    Daş Salnamə Muzeyində "Suyun sirri" pantomim tamaşası təqdim olunub
    В Музее каменной летописи представлен спектакль пантомимы "Тайна воды"

