Russian actor Mikhail Derzhavin dies at 81

People's artist of Russian Federation Mikhail Derzhavin has died.

He was 81 years old.

He has served in the Moscow Satire Theater since 1967. The first of his roles Mikhail Derzhavin performed in the plays by legendary Anatoly Efros, acted in film, for many years led the one of the most popular television shows of Soviet times.

In 1954 he entered the Shchukin’s Theater School, after he worked at the Lenkom Theatre in 1959. In 1965 he moved to the Theater on Malaya Bronnaya, and since 1968 till now he has been working in the Moscow Theater of Satire. He is a friend and constant partner of Alexander Shirvindt’s cabaret since 1957. In the mid-1980s, they hosted the program "Morning Post” together, and since 2013 they have hosted "I want to know".