Premiere of "Children of War" documentary to be held

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the event dedicated to the 23th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy will be held in the State Theatre of Young Spectators.

Report informs that before the event, the exhibition of students' works (drawing association of the Out-of School Education Center No.46) on the Khojaly tragedy will take place.

Then, the first premiere of the documentary "Children of War" will be shown in a small stage of the theater. The film was directed by Shamil Najafzade according to the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film is dedicated to the memory of the martyrs who died for their lands.