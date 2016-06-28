Opera and Ballet Theater to attend international festival in Germany

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will finish the 107th theater season on June 29.

Report was told in the theater, in July the creative teams will continue their training to prepare for a new season.

Theater concludes the 107th theater season with Gara Garayev's "Don Quixote" and "Leyli and Majnun" ballets.

The Opera and Ballet Theatre will participate in the IX International Opera Festival Gut Immling in Germany. The tour will take place from 1 to 9 August with support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

60-person delegation of Azerbaijani musicians will participate in the festival.