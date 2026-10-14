Mikayil Jabbarov addresses participants of Rebuild Garabagh exhibition

The 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition - Rebuild Garabagh, held as part of Caspian Construction Week, serves as an important platform bringing together reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and the investment opportunities created in the region, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in his address to the exhibition's participants.

According to Report, the minister said the consistent and large-scale reconstruction of the region has created broad opportunities for sustainable resettlement and economic development, while expanding production capacity is turning the region into a new driver of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector.

Jabbarov noted that the launch of new facilities in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as the growing number of residents in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, demonstrates the rapid realization of the territories' industrial potential.

"The region's rich natural resources, advantageous geographic location, energy potential, transport and logistics infrastructure, and tourism development prospects create extensive opportunities for investors. The region also possesses significant geological resources," he added, inviting businesses to explore these opportunities and implement new projects.