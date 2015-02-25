"Nizami" Cinema Center organizes free screening of films on Khojaly massacre

Baku.25 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the 23rd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy,"Nizami" Cinema Center will organize free screening of films on the military-patriotic theme.

Report informs referring to the statement issued by the press service of the "Nizami" Cinema.

The audience will be able to watch the film of Vahid Mustafayev "Khoja", Elkhan Jafarov's "Dolu", a short film of "Meriz" by young director Elchin Abdullayev and documentaries about our national heroes from 10:00 to 19:00 on February 26.