MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Berlin

On October 14, the MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition was inaugurated at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin.

Report informs via AZERTAC that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the IDEA Public Union, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, the event featured a speech by Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev, who highlighted the significance of presenting this cultural project in Berlin, following its successful implementation in several other countries. The Ambassador noted that in these challenging times marked by significant global issues, exhibitions like this, which promote the unique connection and unity between nature and humanity, are of great importance. He emphasized that Azerbaijan"s example demonstrates that by uniting efforts, the challenges of climate change can be addressed.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, highlighted that the "MAMA – Mother Nature" exhibition features works by 54 artists from 31 countries, noting that these artworks transcend the boundaries of art to express a desire to protect nature.

Expressing gratitude to the organizers and the artists who joined the project, Leyla Aliyeva noted that the initiative began in Baku and was subsequently presented in Bahrain, London, Rome, and Tbilisi. She expressed satisfaction with holding the exhibition in Berlin, one of the world"s "greenest" cities, and drew attention to the consequences of climate change, emphasizing that Azerbaijan"s diverse ecosystem is not immune to these impacts. She highlighted the shrinking of the Caspian Sea"s surface and the gradual disappearance of rare species such as the Caspian seal and sturgeon.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that all projects of the IDEA Public Union are approached with creativity and a positive spirit, mentioning that over one million trees have been planted in Azerbaijan and worldwide to protect nature. She also highlighted efforts to preserve rare animal species, promote the importance of environmental conservation in schools and universities, and implement the "One Drop" project aimed at water conservation.

The head of the IDEA Public Union also noted that an exhibition of the talented Azerbaijani sculptor Samir Kachayev (1994-2016), who attained martyrdom during the April battles, was opened in Berlin. She remarked that although his life was tragically cut short, his spirit, creativity, and love for his homeland live on in his works.

Following the speeches, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and the participants viewed the artworks displayed at the exhibition.

The MAMA Mother Nature art project, a result of the remarkable creativity of a group of contemporary artists, was launched in November 2024 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku as part of COP29. Conceived by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, the exhibition presents nature not as a passive backdrop but as a living, nurturing, sustainable, and restorative protagonist.

The exhibition has been successfully presented in Baku, Manama, Rome, London, and Tbilisi to spread its message on climate change globally. The Berlin phase of the project continues its mission, promoting global dialogue on ecology, sustainability, and cultural wisdom.

The MAMA "Mother Nature" international art project brings together artists from 31 countries, including Azerbaijan, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, Georgia, India, Spain, Israel, Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and others, calling through art to protect our planet for future generations. Through diverse installations, paintings, textiles, and multimedia exhibits, the project presents narratives that resonate with contemporary ecological and social challenges. It highlights the rich and complex relationship between humanity and nature. Each artwork in the exhibition conveys a message about humanity"s deep connection to nature, aiming to present the Earth not only as a source of inspiration but also as an essential nurturing force for life.

Throughout its global journey, the exhibition emphasizes the inseparable bond between humanity and nature, presenting the Mother figure as the fundamental source of life, both spiritually and physically. It invites viewers to reflect on their responsibility toward nature, the need for care, and the necessity of ecological renewal.

XXX

On the same day, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening of an exhibition titled "Unfinished, Yet Eternal" by the talented Azerbaijani sculptor Samir Kachayev, who attained martyrdom during the April battles, at the QGallery Berlin.

The family members of martyr Samir Kachayev also participated in the opening ceremony.

The exhibition invites Berlin audiences into Samir"s world-a realm of precision, dedication to art, and profound spiritual depth. It serves as a silent continuation of Samir Kachayev"s unfinished artistic journey. Though his brushstrokes were left incomplete, each of his works carries a breath that transcends the boundaries of time. The exhibition embodies Samir"s enduring inspiration, the eternity of art that defies death, and the continuation of his spirit through colors. Every glance and every stroke in his works is a piece of an unfinished yet eternal story.