    Hackers claim to have stolen upcoming Walt Disney movie

    The thieves demanded a ransom, which company is refusing to pay

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that hackers claiming to have access to a Disney movie threatened to release it unless the studio paid a ransom.

    Report informs referring to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Iger didn't disclose the name of the film, but said Disney is refusing to pay.

    Disney's upcoming theatrical release slate include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

    Notably, a large-scale hacker attack using the virus WannaCry was launched on May 12. The companies and various agencies in dozens of countries have been subject to cyber-attacks.

