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    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara

    Art
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 15:42
    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara

    An exhibition of Azerbaijani artists titled "Glorious Victory That Restored Sovereignty" has opened in Ankara.

    As per Report, the exhibition was organized by the Cultural Center at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye jointly with the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum.

    The opening ceremony featured speeches by the Head of the General Directorate of Fine Arts of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism Omer Faruk Belviranlı, the head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, MP Şamil Ayrım, MP from the IYI Party Ayyuce Turkes, Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center Samir Abbasov, Embassy Counselor Fizuli Majidli, as well as cultural figures, artists, and art critics.

    The exhibition included a screening of a short film about the 44-day Patriotic War. The speakers discussed the role of such exhibitions in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries and the significance of the Victory for the entire Turkic world.

    Director of the Cultural Center Samir Abbasov reported that the exhibition features 44 works dedicated to Azerbaijani history, culture, and Karabakh.

    The exhibition will run until April 16. It is also planned to hold it in other cities of Türkiye, and selected works will be transferred to museums in Azerbaijan and Türkiye as permanent exhibits.

    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara
    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara
    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara
    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara
    Exhibition on 44-day Patriotic War opens in Ankara

    44-day Patriotic War (Second Karabakh War) Turkiye Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Ankarada azərbaycanlı rəssamların "Suverenliyimizi qazandıran şanlı zəfər" adlı sərgisi keçirilir
    Photo
    В Анкаре открылась выставка, посвященная 44-дневной Отечественной войне

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