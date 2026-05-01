Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Moroccan official: Azerbaijan and Morocco share similar carpet weaving traditions

    Business
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:52
    Moroccan official: Azerbaijan and Morocco share similar carpet weaving traditions

    There are many similarities between Azerbaijan and Morocco's craftsmanship sectors, particularly in the field of carpet weaving, in terms of the application of certain special techniques, colors, figures, and geometric patterns that express the depth of culture, heritage, and history of both countries, stated Tarik Sadig, Director General of Maison de l'Artisan (House of the Artisan), subordinate to Morocco's Ministry of Tourism, Craftsmanship, and Social Economy, in his statement to journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, Morocco's craftsmanship sector accounts for 7% of the country's GDP:

    "More than 2.5 million people work in the craftsmanship sector in Morocco. This sector contributes to the socio-economic development of many regions of the country. We export our craftsmanship products to more than 100 countries around the world, including the US and other European countries. This is deeply connected with our culture and history. Currently, we are working on various strategies that will help develop, promote, and preserve this sector. At this point, I would like to note that there are many similarities between Azerbaijan and Morocco's craftsmanship sectors, particularly in the field of carpet weaving, in terms of the application of certain special techniques, colors, figures, and geometric patterns that express the depth of culture, heritage, and history of both countries."

    carpet weaving Azerbaijan Morocco
    Mərakeş rəsmisi: "Azərbaycan və Mərakeşin xalçaçılıq ənənələri bənzərdir"

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