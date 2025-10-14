Eurovision Song Contest organizer calls off November vote on Israel participation

Eurovision Song Contest organizers will no longer meet online in November to vote on Israel's participation in the competition, following Middle East "developments", the European Broadcasting Union said in an apparent reference to the Gaza ceasefire, Report informs via Reuters.

Austria had appealed to countries not to boycott next year's contest - due to be held in Vienna - over Israel's participation and concerns about the two-year-old Gaza conflict.

Eurovision, which stresses its political neutrality, has faced controversy this year linked to the war, and several countries had pledged to withdraw from the event if Israel took part.

Austrian national broadcaster, ORF, which will host the 2026 contest, told Reuters it welcomed the EBU's decision.

On Monday the Hamas Palestinian militant group freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees, under a ceasefire deal aimed at bringing an end to the two-year-old war.

"The Board agreed to put the issue on the agenda of its ordinary Winter General Assembly, which will be taking place in December," instead of the extraordinary meeting which had been slated to take place online in November, an EBU statement said.

It said that following "recent developments in the Middle East" the Executive Board agreed on Monday that there should be an in-person discussion among Members "on the issue of participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026."