Art exhibition-competition "Green Art" launched in Baku

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition-competition "Green Art" launched with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

Report informs, a project is a joint initiative of "ASAN School" volunteer program "Yaşıl ASAN" ( Green Asan ) and youth organization "ASAN Volunteers ".

A3 and A4 works may be submitted in contest in the genres of landscape and still life, using different techniques of painting and drawing.

Those wishing to participate in the competition must be no later than October 5 to send photographs of their work in JPG format or Corel Draw, as well as brief information about author to the address adramuseum@gmail.com.

The authors of the three best drawings selected by the jury will be presented with awards.

All exhibitors will be given a certificate of Museum and Exhibition Complex Agah.

The art works will be exhibited for sale for the purpose of charity in the gallery of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, as well as in the online form.