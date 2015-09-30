​Experts: There is nothing extraordinary in Assad's request to Russia for help - OPINION

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will continue to support Syria in the issue of weapon supplies or information assistance, experts say, commenting on the treatment of Syrian President Bashar Assad for military aid to Russia.

"The military assistance to Assad is already provided and will be provided further". It will be the supply of arms, possibly some kind of data help, for example, through intelligence, as well as helping advisors" - Report was informed by the director of the Analytical Center of the Institute of International Studies, MGIMO, Doctor of Political Science Andrey Kazantsev.

He also said that, in his public speech Mr. President Vladimir Putin has ruled out the participation of Russian troops in ground operations.

"The Federation Council today allowed the direct use of Russian troops in Syria, it is about air strikes on the ISIS positions, according to the head of the presidential administration, - said the center's director.

In turn, the political scientist Tofik Abbasov has a similar opinion.

According to him, there is nothing extraordinary in Assad's request to Russia.

"As Moscow and Assad were in the legal field, they remain in it. The two countries have a treaty of friendship and mutual assistance, involving the exchange of military-technical sphere, and therefore do not look for the way of disobeying a letter of international law", - he says.

He said that today Moscow focuses on the position that the formal control of ISIS will not lead to normalization of the situation in the Middle East.

"Because Russia at the request of al-Assad and other regional powers is preparing to reformat the fight against jihadism. In order to do this, they set up headquarters of operational activities with strategic information, which subsequently can become the nucleus of a new, more single-minded coalition", said the analyst.