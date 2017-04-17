Experts predict USD rate will stabilize in Turkey

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ USD exchange rate in Turkey slightly recovered to 3.66 TRY/USD after abrupt drop to 3.62 TRY/USD earlier today.

Experts group of Report News Agency says that change in USD rate features a short-term technical movement: “At present there is no political or economic reason for rise in USD rate. But the rate is expected to drop in summer season due to tourist flow to the country”.

The experts group expect the USD rate to drop below 3.60 TRY/USD this summer. In general, no serious devaluation of national currencies should be expected in developing countries during next year. The experts expect the next and more serious phase of global economic crisis to start in second half of 2018.