World meat consumption rating prepared

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ The British newspaper “The Daily Telegraph” has prepared a global meat consumption map.

Report informs, United States consume the most meat per capita - 120.2 kg a year. Notably, the study was carried out in 88 countries.

TOP-5 includes Kuwait (119.2 kg per capita), Australia (111.5 kg), Bahamas (109.5 kg) and Luxembourg (107.0 kg).

Country with the lowest consumption of meat is Bangladesh (4 kg).

Notably, Russia consumes 62.9 kg per year (28th), Ukraine 48.5 kg (38th) and Azerbaijan 32kg (52nd). Georgia took 62nd place (25.5 kg) and Turkey 63rd place (25.3 kg).