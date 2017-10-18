US companies plan to grow organic products in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Seyfaddin Talibov, has met with the representatives of US companies Argus Ltd. USA, Lindsay and WCC International, who are on a visit to Baku.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and US companies in various fields of agriculture.

Report informs citing the ministry, S.Talibov noted the dynamic development of economic cooperation between the two countries and noted that the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University has close relations with the University of Illinois.

The deputy minister noted that cooperation with the US John Deere company is at high level and highly appreciated combine harvesters by the company and said the ministry will give priority to cooperation with the company in the future.

The company's managers said they are interested in growing organic products in Azerbaijan, noted potential opportunities in the country and stated interest in creation of irrigation systems.

Then they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.