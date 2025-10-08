Sugar beet production drops in Azerbaijan
AIC
- 08 October, 2025
- 20:42
This year the sugar beet planting has decreased in Azerbaijan.
Report informs that this year spring sugar beet has been planted on 5,880 hectares in 20 districts.
Last year, sugar beet was planted on 7,400 hectares in 24 districts across the country.
In the coming days, harvesting will be carried out. In total, 220,000 tons of produce is projected to be harvested.
