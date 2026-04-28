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    Over 400 companies confirm participation in upcoming Baku agri exhibitions

    AIC
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 11:04
    Over 400 companies confirm participation in upcoming Baku agri exhibitions

    In Baku, 447 companies from 45 countries have confirmed their participation in the upcoming large-scale international agricultural and food exhibitions in May, Report informs.

    According to Caspian Event Organisers, this concerns the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week, the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan, and the 14th Caspian International Exhibition Everything for Hotels, Restaurants and Supermarkets - Horeca Caspian, which will be held May 5–8 at the Baku Expo Center.

    The participation of over 300 companies from more than 30 countries was expected earlier, however, the geography and scale of the events have expanded significantly. Companies from Germany, the US, the United Kingdom, China, Türkiye, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Russia, African countries and other states will participate in the exhibitions.

    The exhibition, previously known as Caspian Agro, will be held this year under a new brand - Caspian Agro Week. As part of the event, Germany, Belarus, Brazil, Georgia, Italy, South Korea, the Netherlands and Indonesia will present national expositions.

    A separate stand will feature the AFAZ (Africa-Azerbaijan Cooperation) format, uniting companies from a number of African countries, including Benin, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal and others. It is specified that AFAZ and Brazil are participating in the exhibitions for the first time.

    Caspian Event Organisers InterFood Azerbaijan Baku Expo Center
    Gələn həftə Bakıda keçiriləcək aqrar sərgilərdə 447 şirkət iştirak edəcək
    Более 400 компаний подтвердили участие в предстоящих аграрных выставках в Баку

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