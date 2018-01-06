Over 207,000 tons of cotton delivered to gathering centers in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ To date, more than 207 005 tons of cotton have been handed over to the cotton gathering centers in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the State Statistical Committee has reported.

According to information, 50 tons of cotton were given to the centers last day.

In cotton supply, Saatli (25,748 tons), Bilasuvar (24,762 tons), Barda (22,379 tons) and Aghjabadi (20,420 tons) are leaders.

Notably, last year, 136,413.2 hectares of land were sown.