Minister: Azerbaijani-Pakistani economic relations not adequate to political relations

© Report

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Working Group was held in Baku today and focused on issues of mutual interest.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov and Pakistani National Food Security and Research Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan have met in frames of the meeting.

H. Asadov said that currently, the relations between the countries in the field of agriculture are not at the desired level.

According to him, export of agricultural products from Pakistan to Azerbaijan estimated at 3 mln USD, from Azerbaijan to Pakistan at 10 thousand USD, which shows that relations in agriculture are not adequate to political relations.

"Political relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are at a high level. Economic relations are not adequate to political relations. There is a need to develop economic relations along with growing political relations. Currently, the relations between the countries in the agricultural field are not at the desired level. We hope that serious steps will be taken for cooperation in this field after this meeting. Both Azerbaijan and Pakistan are interested in developing relations", the Azerbaijani Minister said.

H. Asadov said that the working group should specially study the structure of imports and exports and compare prices: "Currently Pakistan imports $ 7 billion of agricultural products per year, some of which as table grapes, apples and other of these products can be imported cheaper from Azerbaijan. So, the working group should give concrete proposals as soon as possible to expand trade".

Then final protocol of the meeting was signed.