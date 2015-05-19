Honey production reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan decreased production of honey. If in 2013 2,456.7 tons of honey were produced, in 2014 production fell by 4% - to 2357.5 tons. This is due to the death of the bees in the past year.

Report was told by the head of Fund of Monitoring Ecological Standards of Azerbaijan Rauf Sultanov.

According to him, the number of bee families in comparison with previous years has increased and reached 243 thousand., But not all of them have the same nectar bearing capacity.

"In the past year because of the prolonged drought killed most of the bee families. Bees are weakened by hunger and unable to resist disease. A lot of time needed for their restoration "- said R.Sultanov.

In 2020 Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of bee families to 310 thousand.

Now each family producing an average of 8-10 kg of honey.In the country, on average produced 2500 tons of honey a year.

The Ministry of Agriculture says that the honey produced in the country does not meet the demand of the population and not exported.

In 2012 the country produced 387.5 tons of honey.