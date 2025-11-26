Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Georgia to study Azerbaijan's experience in digitalization of agricultural sector

    AIC
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 19:57
    Georgia is interested in studying Azerbaijan's experience in digitalization of the agricultural sector, the smart villages, and the creation of greenhouses.

    As Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, this was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, David Songulashvili, at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Majnun Mammadov.

    As part of the visit of Azerbaijani representatives to Georgia, a bilateral meeting of ministers was held, followed by an expanded meeting between the delegations. The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector.

    Songulashvili noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and are interested in developing partnership in all areas. He emphasized that the intensification of trade ties and the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries are of great importance.

    Mammadov provided information about the main directions of the agricultural sector development strategy in Azerbaijan and ongoing innovative projects.

    A mutual agreement was reached on the creation of a joint Working Group to develop a specific action plan on the issues discussed and to determine the areas of cooperation in this field.

    agriculture Georgia Majnun Mammadov digitalization
    Gürcü nazir: "Azərbaycanın ağıllı kənd modeli təcrübəsinin öyrənilməsində maraqlıyıq"
    Грузия намерена изучить опыт Азербайджана в цифровизации аграрного сектора

