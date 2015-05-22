Director General of FAO visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), José Graziano da Silva will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the information given by the Ministry, as a part of a two-day visit of the Director General a number of agreements will be signed between Azerbaijan and FAO.

During the visit, agreement signing ceremony and press conference will be held at the Ministry of Agriculture on May 25.