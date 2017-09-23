Belarus tractors made in Azerbaijan will be exported to Turkey

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ In first 9 months of this year, over 1000 component parts of tractors from Belarus were brought to Azerbaijan and assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant (GAP).

Report informs referring to CTB TV, Director General of "Minsk Tractor Works" OJSC, Fedor Domotenko said.

According to him, 460 Belarus tractors will be brought to Azerbaijan before the year end. They are not intended for domestic market.

F. Domotenko said that in the near future they will start to export Belarus tractors made in Azerbaijan to Turkey: “Besides new contract, we have signed a new protocol with Azerbaijan in order to enter the Turkish market. With this purpose our partners will allocate financing in amount of $ 5 mln.”

In turn, Chairman of the GAP\s Supervisory Board Khanlar Fatiyev said that within the project, the export of 2500-3,000 tractors is expected each year. This number will be reached in next three years.