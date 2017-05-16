Baku will play host to WorldFood Azerbaijan 2017 tomorrow

© Report.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan International Food Industry (World Food Azerbaijan 2017) will start tomorrow in Baku with participation of 331 companies from 27 countries. Report informs, speaking at a press conference in Baku today, CEO of main organizer of the exhibition - ITE Group, Edward Strun said.

According to him, some countries, such as Sri Lanka will take part in the exhibition for the first time: Compared with last year this year’s exhibition will be in two large pavilions which means an increase of 9%.

Deputy Minister of the Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Guliyev said that the number of countries participating in this year's exhibition increased: "70% of the exhibitors are foreign companies, 30% - local companies. The number of participating companies increased by 18 this year and total of 331 companies will participate in this exhibition”.

Notably, meanwhile, the Caspian International Packaging,Tare,Label and Printing Ipack Caspian 2017 exhibition will be organized on the same pitch.