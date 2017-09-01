Baku holding sales fairs of sacrificial animals

© REPORT / Orxan Əzim

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Ministry of Agriculture has organized sales fairs of sacrificial animals in the territory of Baku in order to meet demand of the population regarding Eid al-Adha. Small cattle male animals are put on sale, for the first time breeding at the State Agricultural Production Enterprise LLC subordinated to the Ministry.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said, while familiarizing with the work of the fair in Khatai district (near Nargile coffee house).

"Nearly 3,000 sheep and goats were brought to the fair, all animals were examined and are healthy, marketable", I. Guliyev said.

Notably, sale price of the animals is 95 AZN. Sale of sacrifice animals is being held in Narimanov district (Aliyar Aliyev Street 26, near Keshle market), Khatai district (near Nargile coffee-house), Sabail district (Seymur Mammadov Street 8, Badamdar settlement; near park) and Yasamal district (Sharifzadeh Street 196, Ideal restaurant yard).