Azerpambig earned over $33 million in export revenues for 10 months
AIC
- 28 November, 2025
- 17:13
In January-October of this year, Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex LLC exported products worth $33.3 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
According to the November issue of the Export Review by the Center, this is 28.7% less compared to the same period last year.
For 10 months, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 6.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2024, amounting to $3 billion.
Azerpambig LLC was established in 2018. The company is engaged in cotton production, procurement, processing, and sale of processed products (cotton fiber, technical seeds, cotton oil, auxiliary products, cottonseed cake, etc.).
