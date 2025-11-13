Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan, WB mull new project in agriculture, irrigation

    13 November, 2025
    Azerbaijan, WB mull new project in agriculture, irrigation

    Azerbaijan's First Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov has met with the World Bank's Mission for Agriculture and Food, which is visiting the country, Report informs.

    The parties discussed the current state and future directions of cooperation in agriculture and irrigation, including the development, approval, and implementation mechanisms of the Competitive, Resilient Agricultural and Irrigation Services (CRAIS) project. It was noted that this initiative aims to improve the productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, with a particular focus on priority irrigation schemes and activities.

    Karimov noted that modernizing the agricultural sector, improving the efficiency of irrigation infrastructure, introducing climate-adapted agricultural technologies, and strengthening food security are the government's key priorities.

    Delegation member Holger Kray praised Azerbaijan's achievements in developing agriculture and irrigation infrastructure in recent years, stating that the CRAIS project will contribute to increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector and supporting economic activity and employment in rural areas.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on project preparations, engaging relevant specialists, accelerating technical preparation processes, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Dünya Bankı ilə kənd təsərrüfatı və suvarma sahəsində yeni layihə müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и ВБ обсудили новый проект в сфере сельского хозяйства и орошения

