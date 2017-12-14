Azerbaijan to increase purchasing price of raw cotton

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the implementation of the Action Plan of the "State Program on Development of Cotton Growing for 2017-2022", the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has held a meeting with representatives of “MKT İK” and “CTS AQRO” LLCs, engaged in cotton growing and processing, with the participation of senior officials of the Ministry of Economy.

Report informs citing the MoA, in order to encourage cotton-growers and further improve the material well-being, it was agreed to increase current purchasing prices for raw cotton species by 100-110 AZN per tonnes next year and define as follows: