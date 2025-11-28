Azerbaijan's revenues from tomato paste exports surge by nearly 13%
AIC
- 28 November, 2025
- 13:04
In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported tomato paste worth $159.8 million, Report informs, referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
According to the November edition of the Export Review published by the center, the figure marks a 12.5% increase compared to the same period last year.
In October alone, Azerbaijan exported tomato paste valued at $2.6 million, which is 8.3% higher than a year earlier.
Over the ten-month period, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 6.6% year-on-year, reaching $3 billion.
Latest News
13:23
Ertugruloglu: There are two sovereign states in Cyprus and this reality must be recognizedRegion
13:21
Chairman: Employment rate in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is over 92%Social security
13:09
AzerGold boosts exports by over 78% in ten monthsIndustry
13:07
Case of former serviceman who shot two Azerbaijanis in Ukraine sent to courtIncident
13:04
Azerbaijan's revenues from tomato paste exports surge by nearly 13%AIC
13:03
Azerbaijan must keep pace amid deep global competition, deputy speaker saysSocial security
13:01
Azerbaijan's urea exports rise nearly 50% in ten monthsEnergy
13:00
KOBIA: 170 million new jobs to be created worldwide by 2030Business
12:58