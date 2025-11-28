Azerbaijan's revenues from tomato paste exports surge by nearly 13%

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported tomato paste worth $159.8 million, Report informs, referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the November edition of the Export Review published by the center, the figure marks a 12.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

In October alone, Azerbaijan exported tomato paste valued at $2.6 million, which is 8.3% higher than a year earlier.

Over the ten-month period, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 6.6% year-on-year, reaching $3 billion.