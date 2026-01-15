Azerbaijan's onion exports to Belarus rise by 36 times
AIC
- 15 January, 2026
- 17:56
In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 20,417 tons of onions, valued at $5.68 million, representing a 3% decline in volume and a 24% increase in value year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan sold onions to:
- Georgia: 14,433 tons (-7%) worth $3.19 million (+13% more);
- Russia: 5,057 tons (+4.6 times) worth $2.1 million (+4 times);
- Belarus: 795 tons (+36 times) worth $339,000 (+38 times);
- Ukraine: 131.55 tons (-92%) worth $70,700 (-85%).
In 2024, 74% of the 21,440 tons of onions exported from Azerbaijan went to Georgia.
Latest News
18:27
Serbia, Hungary aim to finalize NIS ownership deal by week's endOther countries
18:19
Expansion of Tbilisi Int'l Airport entrusted to French companyRegion
18:03
540 people readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe last yearDomestic policy
17:56
Azerbaijan's onion exports to Belarus rise by 36 timesAIC
17:43
Illegal migration to EU falls by 26% in 2025Other countries
17:36
Norway coaches banned in ski jumping suit scandal verdicts ahead of Winter OlympicsIndividual sports
17:26
MP: Azerbaijan emerges as key player in global energy and green agendaEnergy
17:21
Photo
Azerbaijani FM briefs EU envoy on progress in peace process with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:16