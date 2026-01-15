Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan's onion exports to Belarus rise by 36 times

    AIC
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 17:56
    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 20,417 tons of onions, valued at $5.68 million, representing a 3% decline in volume and a 24% increase in value year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold onions to:

    - Georgia: 14,433 tons (-7%) worth $3.19 million (+13% more);

    - Russia: 5,057 tons (+4.6 times) worth $2.1 million (+4 times);

    - Belarus: 795 tons (+36 times) worth $339,000 (+38 times);

    - Ukraine: 131.55 tons (-92%) worth $70,700 (-85%).

    In 2024, 74% of the 21,440 tons of onions exported from Azerbaijan went to Georgia.

    Azərbaycan Belarusa soğan satışını 36 dəfə artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил экспорт лука в Беларусь в 36 раз

