Azerbaijan's onion exports to Belarus rise by 36 times

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 20,417 tons of onions, valued at $5.68 million, representing a 3% decline in volume and a 24% increase in value year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan sold onions to:

- Georgia: 14,433 tons (-7%) worth $3.19 million (+13% more);

- Russia: 5,057 tons (+4.6 times) worth $2.1 million (+4 times);

- Belarus: 795 tons (+36 times) worth $339,000 (+38 times);

- Ukraine: 131.55 tons (-92%) worth $70,700 (-85%).

In 2024, 74% of the 21,440 tons of onions exported from Azerbaijan went to Georgia.