Azerbaijan plans to achieve net-zero emissions balance in agriculture, forestry sector by 2060

Azerbaijan's agriculture and forestry sector will reach a zero emissions balance by 2060, according to the relevant plans outlined in Azerbaijan's long-term low-carbon development strategy, Report informs.

While agricultural activities generated 8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2022, the land use and forestry sector (LULUCF) provided a net carbon absorption of -5.2 million tons of CO₂ equivalent. Thus, the total net emissions within the AFOLU (Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use) category amounted to 2.8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent.

A significant increase in forest areas and the implementation of large-scale afforestation programs will make it possible to fully offset the residual emissions of this sector and ensure the achievement of the Net-Zero target by 2060.

In the sphere of agricultural production, a complete transition of agricultural machinery and irrigation systems to electric traction, the expansion of manure composting practices, as well as the use of specialized feed additives (including 3-NOP) aimed at reducing the level of enteric fermentation in cattle are planned.

Despite that agriculture generated 8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2022, due to the land use and forestry sector (LULUCF, which provided a net absorption at the level of -5.2 million tons of CO₂ equivalent), the net emissions of AFOLU (agriculture, forestry, and other land use) amounted to 2.8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent.

A large-scale expansion of forest areas and afforestation programs will fully compensate for the sector's residual emissions and bring it to Net-Zero by 2060.

In the agricultural sector, 100% electrification of agricultural machinery and irrigation systems, the development of manure composting, and the introduction of special feed additives (including 3-NOP) to reduce enteric fermentation in cattle are planned.