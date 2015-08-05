Azerbaijan increases domestic poultry up to a maximum

Baku. 5 August. REPORT. AZ / In Azerbaijan the poultry sector is growing rapidly in last 15 years. Country's high-quality poultry meat, in addition to meeting domestic demand has the potential to export to foreign countries. The country is self-sufficient with bird meat by 98%, eggs - by 100%.

Report informs, information on this was presented today at International Forum of Poultry Farmers held in Baku.

At the event it was noted that the industrial poultry production amounted to 100 thousand tons per year. Production of poultry meat in comparison with 2010 has increased by 1.5 times and in 2014 reached 99.4 thousand tons, by industrial process - 64.1 thousand tons, egg production for the period increased by 1.3 times and reached 1,6 billion units.

The forum said that now there are searches of foreign markets for the export of poultry meat, originally planned deliveries to the CIS countries.