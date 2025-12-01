Azerbaijan begins importing cabbage from two more countries

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported 4,840 tons of cabbage (excluding cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli) worth $1.94 million.

Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee, that this is 52 times less in value and 71 times less in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan purchased 4,498 tons (+107 times) worth $1.8 million (+78 times YoY) from Iran, 275.3 tons worth $110,100 from Russia (no supplies a year ago), 60.2 tons (+3.5 times) worth $24,700 (+3.6 times) from Türkiye, 6.26 tons (+2.6%) worth $5,000 (+1.8%) from the Netherlands, and 0.03 tons worth $380 from China.

This year, for the first time in the last 14 years (official statistics on foreign trade available for public use date back to 2011), supplies were made from Japan (0.01 tons worth $220) and China.