    Azerbaijan and Belarus advance plans for agricultural settlement in Aghdam

    AIC
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 17:41
    Azerbaijan and Belarus have received specific directives regarding the creation of an agrarian town in the Aghdam district, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said, Report informs.

    Sharifov, who is accompanying Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich on her visit to Aghdam, noted that discussions have taken place both within the framework of a bilateral commission and during on-site inspections in Karabakh.

    "The implementation status of the assigned tasks has been reviewed. The process has already begun. Currently, Belarus is carrying out project planning in the village of Gizil Kangarli in Aghdam. The plan includes establishing poultry farms as well as meat and dairy production facilities. According to the president's special directive, Azerbaijan aims to achieve full self-sufficiency in domestic poultry production. Project design will largely be handled by Belarus, while investment in poultry, meat, and dairy production will be provided by Azerbaijan," Sharifov said.

