Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zero
AIC
- 21 October, 2025
- 15:02
The likelihood of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has been detected among animals in some regions of Azerbaijan, is close to zero.
According to Report, Bayandur Rzayev, head of the Department for Livestock Organization and Monitoring at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that FMD is an infectious animal disease that can only be transmitted to humans through the consumption of raw animal products.
"In Azerbaijan, there is practically no tradition of consuming raw meat or dairy products, so the risk of transmission of this disease to humans in the country is essentially zero," Rzayev noted.
