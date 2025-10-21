Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zero

    AIC
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:02
    Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zero

    The likelihood of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has been detected among animals in some regions of Azerbaijan, is close to zero.

    According to Report, Bayandur Rzayev, head of the Department for Livestock Organization and Monitoring at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that FMD is an infectious animal disease that can only be transmitted to humans through the consumption of raw animal products.

    "In Azerbaijan, there is practically no tradition of consuming raw meat or dairy products, so the risk of transmission of this disease to humans in the country is essentially zero," Rzayev noted.

    foot-and-mouth disease livestock
    Nazirlik: Dabaq xəstəliyinin qida məhsulları vasitəsilə insanlara keçməsi ehtimalı sıfıra yaxındır
    Минсельхоз: Вероятность заражения людей ящуром близка к нулю

    Latest News

    15:14

    Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:05

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev song

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zero

    AIC
    14:54
    Video

    Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in Kazakhstan

    Domestic policy
    14:53

    Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss regional security

    Region
    14:48

    Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railway

    Region
    14:48

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperation

    Industry
    14:44

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipeline

    Energy
    14:39

    Azerbaijan leads South Caucasus in average broadband internet speed

    ICT
    All News Feed