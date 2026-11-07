Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash

    AIC
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 16:00
    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash

    The 2nd International Quince Festival is being held in Aghdash today.

    According to Report's Upper Shirvan bureau, around 100 public and private organizations are taking part in the event.

    Alongside farmers from Aghdash, producers from other districts of the country are showcasing their products. Participants are displaying various varieties of quince, jams and sweets made from the fruit, samples of national cuisine, handicrafts and other products.

    Carpet weaving and other traditional crafts have attracted particular interest among festival visitors. The event is drawing not only local residents but also guests and tourists from different regions.

    The festival aims to promote quince-growing traditions, support local producers, expand markets for their products and preserve the country's national and cultural heritage.

    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash
    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash
    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash
    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash
    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash
    2nd International Quince Festival underway in Aghdash

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