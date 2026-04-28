3rd International Agrarian Innovation Forum to be held in Baku

On the third day of Caspian Agro Week - the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum in Baku, namely on May 7, the 3rd International Agrarian Innovation Forum will be held, Sevda Hajiyeva, head of department at the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture, told a press conference dedicated to the forum, Report informs.

She noted that the forum will be organized by the center and several panel discussions will be held within the framework of the event:

"The first panel discussion will be dedicated to digitalization and artificial intelligence in the agrarian sector. Also, within the framework of the forum, there will be a panel discussion on Africa-Azerbaijan cooperation opportunities. More than 60 representatives and businesspeople from 11 African countries will participate in this panel discussion, and with their participation, cooperation opportunities in the fields of agribusiness, food industry, as well as logistics will be discussed."