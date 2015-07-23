Thousands protest in New York against nuclear deal with Iran

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of protesters, consisting mainly of pro-Israel supporters, gathered in Times Square in New York on Wednesday night to protest against the deal on the Iranian nuclear program.

Report informs citing Russian media, the activists, consisting mainly of pro-Israel supporters, argue that the deal with Iran puts the US and its allies at risk. They also claim that the agreement is undemocratic, as the deal was put forward by President Barack Obama without congressional input.

The protesters demanded that Congress reject the deal.

On July 14, Iran and the P5+1 group, comprising China, France, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, reached an agreement to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the easing of sanctions against the country.

US Congress now has until September 17 to decide whether or not to approve the deal.

Congress has been divided on the issue, with Republicans threatening to do their best to scrap the agreement.