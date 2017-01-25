Kazakhstan: Trade unionists arrested, workers striking

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The deregistration of an independent trade union by a Kazakh court has led to the recent arrest of two trade union leaders, as well as an escalating hunger strike by oil workers in the west of the country.

Report informs citing the foreign media, on 4 January 2017, an economic court in southern city of Shymkent ordered the national closure of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Kazakhstan (KNPRK) by 4 February for its failure to re-register branches in at least nine of the country’s 16 regions.

Oil workers’ leader Amin Yeleusinov and his deputy chairperson Nurbek Kushakbaev were both arrested for calling for strike action.