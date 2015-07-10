Iran urges six world powers to choose between deal and pressure

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tehran urges six world powers (five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany) to choose between the deal and pressure, Report informs Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Friday.

"We have stated many times that the agreement and pressure are incompatible," Zarif said. "Something out of this should be chosen," he added.

"We note excessive demands for us and see changes in positions," the country’s top diplomat said. "Besides, differences are observed among the six powers themselves.This has hampered the work," he added.

Meanwhile, Zarif noted that the effort on working out the document continues. "We should not leave and we won’t leave the negotiating table," Zarif said.

A high-ranking source in the Iranian delegation told TASS on Thursday that talks between Iran and the P5+1 group on the historic deal in Austria’s Vienna may last several more days.